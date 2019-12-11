Home Cities Hyderabad

Safety expert Sathvika Gupta emphasises on safety for everyone in Hyderabad

Gupta, who is on a mission to make the city safe so that no one has to lose her/his life, talks on lax safety measures in the city, and the need for awareness.

Published: 11th December 2019 09:32 AM

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Be it the recent murder in Hyderabad, or the fire mishap in Delhi, or the death of manual scavengers, the thread that runs common in these events is safety. Buildings flouting fire norms and workers without safety gear are common sight in the city.

Sathvika Gupta, who certified by National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health (NEBOSH) of British Safety Council, is on a mission to make the city safe so that no one has to lose her/his life. Says the 24-year-old: “When you are joining a new organisation, you are first told about the Code of Ethics and other work processes. But the first thing an employee needs to know is where to find the exit door. Safety should be there in everyone’s mind.”

Speaking about the fire that ravaged Numaish last year, she says: “Much could have been saved if the traders there were given training in fire safety. We see fire extinguishers everywhere, but how many know how to use them? Educating everyone, including fire safety staff, about advancements in the field is very necessary. Though the government has laid down rules to follow, we see violations everywhere.”

She recalls an incident when she saw a worker doing wood work without any safety gear, and when asked about it, he replied, “This job will take an hour only. Which employer will provide safety gear for such a small duration?”. Sathvika feels that Indians do not stress enough on safety, and hence, many lose loves in avoidable incidents.  

She adds: “I have approached the Telangana government to form guidelines which will ensure that everyone will be provided with the basic safety tools.” This recipient of Highfield Award Body for Compliance in Fire Safety, through her firm, provides Basic First Aid Training, Asbestos Safety Training, Construction Safety Training, Scaffolding Safety Training, Chemical Safety Training and Food Safety Training.

The writer can be contacted at kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com

