University of Hyderabad students set record in domestic placements

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recruitment at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) ended on a good note with the varsity recording a high domestic placement season with 154 students placed in the last four months.

Four student from MCA and MTech have been placed with a domestic pay package of Rs 22.80 lakh per annum by EA, which is the highest package not only for this year but also in the history of the university, said a press release.

In the placement season (2019-20) more than 42 companies visited the campus. Students from the disciplines of Computer Science, Management, Communication, English, Sciences etc. have been placed successfully.

Some companies that visited the campus so far include Teradata, One Convergence, Deloitte, and Zoom Tech. Last year placement season till December 2018 had only 98 students placed as compared to 154 now. Overall, more than 340 students were placed at the university during 2018-19 in pay package ranging from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 14 lakh per annum.

Talking about the placements, Chairman, Placement Guidance and Advisory Bureau, Prof Rajeev Wankar said: "We are very happy to see the continuous increase in the number of placements for the students from Humanities and Social Sciences with a good package in the past few years, with placements for students from every school/department, which is very encouraging."