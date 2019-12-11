Home Cities Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad students set record in domestic placements

For this season, students from the disciplines of Computer Science, Management, Communication, English, Sciences etc. have been placed successfully.

Published: 11th December 2019 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

University of Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The recruitment at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) ended on a good note with the varsity recording a high domestic placement season with 154 students placed in the last four months.

Four student from MCA and MTech have been placed with a domestic pay package of Rs 22.80 lakh per annum by EA, which is the highest package not only for this year but also in the history of the university, said a press release. 

In the placement season (2019-20) more than 42 companies visited the campus. Students from the disciplines of Computer Science, Management, Communication, English, Sciences etc. have been placed successfully.

Some companies that visited the campus so far include Teradata, One Convergence, Deloitte, and Zoom Tech. Last year placement season till December 2018 had only 98 students placed as compared to 154 now. Overall, more than 340 students were placed at the university during 2018-19 in pay package ranging from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 14 lakh per annum.

Talking about the placements, Chairman, Placement Guidance and Advisory Bureau, Prof Rajeev Wankar said: "We are very happy to see the continuous increase in the number of placements for the students from Humanities and Social Sciences with a good package in the past few years, with placements for students from every school/department, which is very encouraging."

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University of Hyderabad UoH placements
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp