Zero FIR case on missing teenager shifted from Tukaramgate to Malkajgiri PS in Secunderabad

According to police, a widower, who had dropped his daughter at her maternal aunt's home at Malkajgiri, filed a FIR after she went missing.

Published: 11th December 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 07:58 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A Zero FIR case filed about a missing teenager which was registered by Tukaramgate police was transferred to Malkajgiri police on Tuesday. According to police, Mamidi Mallesh along with his two children Sireesha and Jeevan lived at Tukaramgate. His wife Sandhya Rani passed away a year ago. Sireesha was disturbed with the death of her mother. 

On December 4, Mallesh was going to Nizamabad on some work, and he dropped Sireesha at her maternal aunt Divya’s home at Malkajgiri. On Sunday, Divya called Mallesh and informed him that Sireesha had packed her bags and left home without informing anybody.

Mallesh immediately returned to the city and searched for the girl, and finally approached Tukaramgate police and filed a missing complaint. They registered a Zero FIR based on the complaint, and as the place from where she went missing falls under Malkajgiri limits, it was transferred there. Based on the Zero FIR, Malakajgiri police registered a fresh case and started a probe.

