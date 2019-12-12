Home Cities Hyderabad

14 rape and murder cases booked in last three years pending in courts

As many as 14 cases of rapes and murders of women which occurred in the State in the past three years are still under trial in the courts in different places in the State.

Published: 12th December 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 14 cases of rapes and murders of women which occurred in the State in the past three years are still under trial in the courts in different places in the State. Following the rape and murder of Disha, the investigation officers of these 14 cases that took place across the State have been asked to speed up the probe and submit proper evidence to get the accused convicted.

During 2019, at least seven cases of rape and murder were reported from Warangal, Asifabad, Jedcharla, Sangareddy and Hajipur with the latest case of Disha from Cyberabad.

Lalaguda Inspector G Srinivasu who is monitoring the case of a 25-year-old woman who was burnt to death by the accused Kartheek in 2017 said that the trial is pending and they have filed a comprehensive charge sheet.  “We collected all possible evidences in connection with the offence and the accused Kartheek. We submitted it before the court. We will get conviction in the case based on proper evidences,” said the inspector.

Similarly, the Rachakonda police detained the accused Srinivas Reddy under PD Act in connection with the Hajipur rape and murder cases of minors. The investigation officers filed the charge sheets before the court and collected the evidences.

In Asifabad, the accused was known to the victim. She was gang-raped and murdered by being stabbed with sharp weapons. Days after the incident took place, the government set up a special fast track court for conducting the trial in the case.

ZP chairperson faults Disha’s relations with her parents  
Kamareddy: Blaming Disha for not contacting her mother or father when she perceived threat, Kamareddy Zilla Parishad Chairperson D Shobha, has kept alive the controversy triggered by Alair MLA G Sunitha. On Wednesday, Shobha speaking at the standing committee meeting of ZP, said that Disha called her sister when she needed help and not her mother or father which only showed that there was a communication gap between her and her parents. She advised parents to be on good terms with their children and give them enough freedom so they confide in them if they have problems

False info posted online in Disha case, cops receive complaint
Hyderabad: Cybercrime police received a complaint seeking action against a person for posting false information in connection with Disha’s murder and killing of four accused.  Police said they are verifying the latest content posted on social media. “We have taken action by registering cases against miscreants and arrested some of them. In the latest incident, a man posted some content on Disha’s rape and murder and the way the accused were killed in an alleged encounter. This content is false. We will initiate action after proper verification,” the police said

TAGS
cases of rapes Cybercrime
