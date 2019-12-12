17 per cent Hyderabadis think partners might cheat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A survey by an OTT streaming service has thrown up interesting details about how Hyderabadis view infidelity. The Hotstar Out of Love survey found that 55% of the respondents claim to have checked their partner’s phone. On the other hand, they rated lower than the average on being suspicious about their partners, with only 17% who believe or think that their partner may cheat on them

Actor Soni Razdan said, “I think spying results from insecurity, which usually creeps in when the relationship is young – when you’re too much in love or when you are very passionate about your partner. On the contrary, it’s quite likely for you to feel insecure if you have had a previous experience of your partner cheating on you. You can just sense when your partner is looking the other way. It is a natural human trait. I feel insecurity is part and parcel of any relationship which evens out only much later in life”

Actor Neha Dhupia said, “I come from mindset where I feel that if you have committed to a relationship one hundred percent, and you decide to marry the person, you should live up to it. There is then no need to spy on your partner at all. Spying on your partner stems from places, starting with things like excessive love, and then of course, from men and women who suffer from low self-esteem and insecurity within the relationship.”

Dr. Ramon Llamba – Life Coach, Therapist and Quantum Medicine Doctor said, “We as human beings are naturally driven by behavioural mechanisms called emotional drivers. People who have security and control as their primary driver have this innate desire to feed their emotions and be in control of their environment and feel secure by finding out information. This mechanism at a subconscious level drives them to spy on their partner’s phone or email.”

The survey was carried out with 1088 married respondents in the age-group of 18-64 years from across metro cities and tier 1 towns with a 50:50 male: female ratio. The survey was conducted using digital river sampling and the data is representative of smartphone user population in India — Express Features