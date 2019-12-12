Another PIL filed by activists against ‘encounter’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Another public interest litigation petition against Shadnagar encounter was filed in the Telangana High Court on Wednesday. Prof Rama Shankar Narayan Melkote, retired professor of Osmania University and civil rights activist, and S Jeevan Kumar, retired lecturer and member of Human Rights Forum, filed the PIL with a plea to set aside the SIT constituted by the State government and direct the Centre to constitute a SIT comprising senior police officers of other states having credible track record of integrity, impartiality and professional competence for a fair and impartial probe in the ‘encounter’ deaths of the four accused.

The petitioners alleged that the SIT constituted by State government, was biased and inimical to the mandate of investigation that it has been entrusted with. They sought direction to the State government to register an FIR under Section 302 IPC against the policemen involved in the encounter. They also sought judicial inquiry into the custodial killings of the four accused.

State principal secretaries to home and general administration, DGP, commissioners of police of Cyberabad and Rachakonda, secretary to ministry of external affairs and others were named as the respondents.