Man kills wife and son, attempts suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old man killed his son and wife by throttling them at Gopanpally, Gachibowli on Wednesday. The accused then tried to commit suicide by electrocuting himself after committing the crime. He is said to be out of danger and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Madhavi (25) and Akash (2). The couple also has two daughters aged six and three. The accused Ananthappaa, an auto driver, and Madhavi got married eight years back. They migrated to the city from Karnataka.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, a verbal fight broke out between them over a domestic issue, following which he smothered his wife and son. He spared his three-year-old daughter who was also in the house at the time of the incident. Their elder daughter was in Madhavi’s parents house at the time of the incident.