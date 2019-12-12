Home Cities Hyderabad

Teenager booked for molesting seven-year-old girl

In yet another outrage against a minor girl, a seven-year-old was allegedly molested by her 14-year-old neighbour at Murtujaguda village in Moinabad  on Tuesday evening.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another outrage against a minor girl, a seven-year-old was allegedly molested by her 14-year-old neighbour at Murtujaguda village in Moinabad  on Tuesday evening. According to the police, the teenager took the girl to bathroom in his house and undressed her. However, the girl’s mother who noticed it immediately caught the boy and informed the police. A case has been filed under POCSO Act and relevant sections of the IPC.

According to police, the girl was playing outside her house on Tuesday evening when the teenager called her and took her to the bathroom in his house. Then he undressed himself and the girl and also threatened to kill her if she tells anybody. The girl’s mother overheard him and rushed to the spot and rescued the girl. Later, the boy was thrashed black and blue by the locals and alerted the police. The accused was reportedly expelled from the school for his alleged misbehaviour in the school earlier.

“We are verifying why he was expelled from the school. It is learnt that he had committed similar offences in the school,” Moinabad Sub Inspector Jagadeesh said.

The boy was sent to juvenile home after registering a case under Sections 354, 354 B, 509 IPC and Section 11 (II) read with 12 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

