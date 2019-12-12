Three-day women scientists’ meet begins in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The three-day triennial national conference of the Indian Women Scientists Association started here on Wednesday. The theme is ‘Women led science, technology and innovation’. Prof Rohini M Godbole, Centre for High Energy Physics, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore said, “Diversity can only be good for science.” Over 250 women scientists from across the country are participating.
