Home Cities Hyderabad

Chartered accountant impersonates as KTR's personal secretary, amasses assets

Inquiries revealed that Karthikeya owns an SUV, at least two houses in the city and also deposits in banks, while details about Fredric’s assets are yet to be ascertained.

Published: 13th December 2019 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao. ( File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chartered accountant fraudster Rupakula Karthikeya, who allegedly impersonated as Minister KT Rama Rao’s Personal Secretary (PS), and duped several innocent people, has in the process amassed assets that even surprised police officials. 

Karthikeya, who along with his close friend Fredric Taylor, a mechanical engineer, were into well-earning jobs, but their desire to make easy money, made them choose this path, found the police. Fredric Taylor is a distant relative of a Telangana MLA.

Karthikeya and Fredric were arrested on Wednesday by the special operations team of Rachakonda and fake letters of credit issued from Chief Minister’s office and cash of `1.75 lakh was also seized from them.

Inquiries revealed that Karthikeya owns an SUV, at least two houses in the city and also deposits in banks, while details about Fredric’s assets are yet to be ascertained. The police may seek custody of the two accused for further investigation.

“We suspect that there are more victims and after knowing the news of their arrest, they may come forward,” said an official.

While working for private companies as a CA, Karthikeya frequently visited Secretariat and built contacts with the officials. In this process, he made friends with KTR’s PS Srinivas. After understanding how works are done at the Secretariat, he found an idea to make easy money.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Rupakula Karthikeya Personal secretary ktr fake PS
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp