Chartered accountant impersonates as KTR's personal secretary, amasses assets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chartered accountant fraudster Rupakula Karthikeya, who allegedly impersonated as Minister KT Rama Rao’s Personal Secretary (PS), and duped several innocent people, has in the process amassed assets that even surprised police officials.

Karthikeya, who along with his close friend Fredric Taylor, a mechanical engineer, were into well-earning jobs, but their desire to make easy money, made them choose this path, found the police. Fredric Taylor is a distant relative of a Telangana MLA.

Karthikeya and Fredric were arrested on Wednesday by the special operations team of Rachakonda and fake letters of credit issued from Chief Minister’s office and cash of `1.75 lakh was also seized from them.

Inquiries revealed that Karthikeya owns an SUV, at least two houses in the city and also deposits in banks, while details about Fredric’s assets are yet to be ascertained. The police may seek custody of the two accused for further investigation.

“We suspect that there are more victims and after knowing the news of their arrest, they may come forward,” said an official.

While working for private companies as a CA, Karthikeya frequently visited Secretariat and built contacts with the officials. In this process, he made friends with KTR’s PS Srinivas. After understanding how works are done at the Secretariat, he found an idea to make easy money.