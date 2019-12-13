IIT Hyderabad sees surge in international job offers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad has witnessed a rise in students getting international job placements this year, as they secured 38 international offers during Phase-I of the 2019-20 academic year placements season. The students secured a total of 271 offers from 96 companies by the end of Phase-I, which includes 37 pre-placement offers. The phase-I of placements were conducted between December 1 to December 12, and phase-II is scheduled to begin in January 2020.

Speaking about the placements, Dr Pradeep Yemula, faculty in charge of placements at IIT Hyderabad said, “There is a significant increase in international offers this year when compared to last year. For the current placement year 2019-20, we have received 38 international offers (as on December 12) from 15 companies across three countries, USA, Japan and Taiwan, when compared to last year when we had received 22 international offers from eight companies across two countries.”A total of 483 students registered for placements for 2019-20. Most of the job offers were from IT and ITES sectors.

