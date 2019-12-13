T-Hub concludes second edition of its incubation program, Lab32

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: T-Hub on Thursday announced the successful closure of the second batch of startups for its incubation programme, Lab32.

The startups secured opportunities to connect and evaluate collaboration opportunities with leading corporates like HSBC, Intel, NPCI, Capgemini, AT&T and investors like Marwari Angels, LetsVenture, Parampara Capital and others.

Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub, said, “Lab32 has, so far, enabled startups to raise nearly Rs 600 crore and increase their potential to double the numbers. We continue to bring the right opportunities and provide an innovation-driven environment for all our startups.”

The six-month incubation programme assisted the startups with their go-to-market plans by generating revenue opportunities, building scalable business models, and strengthening sales and pitch strategies.