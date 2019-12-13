Two arrested at Hyderabad airport for smuggling gold strips

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence’s Hyderabad unit on Thursday busted a gold smuggling racket and seized gold in the form of strips weighing 14 kg worth Rs 5.46 crore that was being smuggled from Dubai.

Two foreign nationals, a Chinese and South Korean were arrested.

The duo had concealed the strips in the hollow cavity under the seats in the aircraft, said DRI officials.

According to DRI, based on specific intelligence, they conducted searches in Air India flight AI 952 which landed from Dubai during the early hours of Thursday.