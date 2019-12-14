Home Cities Hyderabad

14-year-old Hyderabad girl raped by friend's brother

The 19-year-old accused called the girl to his house saying that his sister wanted to meet her and when she reached, locked the door and allegedly raped her, police said.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her friend's elder brother at his house here on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The 19-year-old called the girl to his house saying that his sister wanted to meet her and when she went there, locked the door and allegedly raped her, police said The victim stays in the neighbourhood of the accused.

Following a complaint by the girl's family, the teenager was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

The teenager was absconding and efforts were on to nab him, police said.

Hyderabad rape Hyderabad crime rape Minor rape POCSO Act
