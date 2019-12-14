Alcohol traces found in Hyderabad veterinarian rape victim’s body

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forensic tests conducted on the 26-year-old veterinarian’s viscera found alcohol traces in her liver. The accused involved in the rape and murder of the victim had earlier admitted to have forced the victim to consume alcohol laced in a soft drink.

On November 27, when the accused allegedly trapped her, they first dragged her into an open plot abutting the National Highway near Tondupally Toll Plaza. Reportedly, they were already under the influence of alcohol. They then mixed alcohol in a soft drink and forced her to consume it. Soon afterwards, she became unconscious.

They then allegedly raped her one by one, and strangulated her. Her body was burnt by the four accused persons.