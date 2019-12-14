Creator of theatre band 'Octopus Group' Rahul Reddy on his new play

Shloka chandra By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The call of theatre tugs at the hearts of many, but only a few make the time for this art. One such enthusiast is the creator of Octopus Group, Rahul Reddy who is running it for the past four years. So far he has directed about a dozen plays, acted in about 25-30 and has done a total of almost 150 shows. The play, set to be performed at Nritya Forum for Performing Arts at Banjara Hills on December 14 is a collage of three short, distinct plays that he wanted to explore as a unit: “I didn’t want an evident connecting thread, but rather an invisible connector that ties it all together.”

He talked about the connection of “isms” — of realism, surrealism, and abstractionism in the plays which he aims to showcase. This production consists of the comedy ‘Babies’ by Hyderabad-based Sherin Bhatt, ‘The Thing That Happened’ by American playwright Lee Mueller, and ‘Conditions Apply’ by Hyderabadi Pallavi Varma. It is also being performed at Nritya, Gachibowli on the December 22.“I have only been in two or three plays in last couple of years,” he explained.