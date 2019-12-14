HUDCO chief inspects 2BHK units in Hyderabad's Kollur

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Chairman and Managing Director, Medithi Ravikanth on Friday inspected a 2 BHK housing scheme project at Kollur-II where 15,660 Dwelling Units under the 2BHK Dignity Housing funded by HUDCO.

The CMD was accompanied by GHMC Commissioner, D S Lokesh Kumar Commissioner, along with Regional Coordinator, L V S Sudhakar Babu, K Suresh Kumar , OSD to Housing, GHMC, HUDCO, Housing and GHMC Engineers participated in the inspection. The HUDCO CMD expressed satisfaction on the progress of work, quality, magnitude, concept of providing dignified 2BHK houses to BPL families at free of cost with top class facilities. The houses in Kollur are being constructed in an area of 124 acres, 117 blocks, nearly 90 per cent of the works have been completed and remaining works would be completed by March 2020.