Hyderabad techie gets 7-yr jail for wife’s death

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A software professional who was facing charges of dowry harassment leading to his wife’s death was found guilty by the XV Additional District Judge Court at Kukatpally. The court sentenced Simhadri Bala Kishore to imprisonment for seven years. His wife Eesha Pani had committed suicide in June 2015 and a case was registered at Chandanagar police station of Cyberabad commissionerate.

Thirty-one-year-old Simhadri Bala Kishore, hailing from Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh married Eesha Pani, a techie in April 2015. At the time of marriage, his in-laws gave him `50 lakh cash and other household articles in dowry. A few days into the marriage, he started harassing her for additional dowry and demanded that her parents give an additional Rs 50 lakh as dowry. This would aid his dreams to settle in the US.

When Eesha informed her parents, they initially tried to intervene and pacify Bala Kishore. But the harassment increased physically and mentally. Finally, Eesha’s parents requested him not to harass her and also sought time for them to to arrange Rs 25 lakhs as early as possible. But he continued harassing her.

Unable to bear the harassment, Eesha Pani hanged herself in their rented flat and committed suicide in June 2015, after which a case was registered against Bala Kishore. Subsequently, he was arrested and sent to judicial remand. The chargesheet in the case was filed at the XV Additional District Judge Court at Kukatpally.

During the trial, Judge P Laxmi Sharadha examined the witnesses and evidence and found Bala Kishore guilty of all charges against him. She pronounced judgement on Friday sentenced him to seven years in prison.