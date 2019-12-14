Home Cities Hyderabad

Music from fields to people

As the angst against the biased Citizenship Amendment Bill rises, the priestly singer from Punjab narrates the horrid tales of Partition which witnessed the largest exodus in human history.

Published: 14th December 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

music, mic

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amber turbans. Shabad Kirtans. The songs that liquefy borders tuning vignettes of life through mysticism. The strength that binds roohs, bringing alive ruhaniyat. The essence of music cultivated through years is what makes Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa’s musical trajectory beautiful, soothing to ears as he travels from one region to another. From the fields of Punjab to the rocky terrain of Deccan. He is performing at Taramati Baradari on Sunday evening as part of Ruhaniyat Music Festival organised by Banyan Tree. And this is not the first time that he’s been here. Other than the tehzeeb and peace it’s the warmth of people which keeps him bringing back here.

As the angst against the biased Citizenship Amendment Bill rises, the priestly singer from Punjab narrates the horrid tales of Partition which witnessed the largest exodus in human history. His parents used to live in Montgomery District, Pakistan before Hindustan was divided. After the 1947 riots, they escaped and came to Mandala village, Punjab as refugees. “My family settled as farmers battling extreme penury. It’s much later that we got a small piece of land,” says the mystical singer in his late sixties. But how did his tryst with music happen? “At the outskirts of our village, a lot of nomad singers called Mirasi would erect their tents and settle for a few months before moving elsewhere. They would light a fire in the evenings and sing with their harmoniums. After working in the fields the whole day, I’d sneak out at dusk and listen to their songs. The rhythm really soothed me,” says Nirmal Singh.

Later, the family acquired an old radio and the young boy would keenly listen to Radio Lahore tuning his ears to programmes like Shaam-e-Ghazal and Punjab Durbar. He liked listening to one particular ghazal singer without realising that it was Ghulam Ali the legendary ghazal singer of Pakistan. “Later I met him in England for a concert, he listened to my music and agreed to take me as his disciple,” says the singer who has performed in 71 countries.

But how did he become a priestly singer at the Golden Temple, Amritsar? “When I declared to my father that I wanted to pursue singing and not be a farmer he didn’t take it nicely. I left home and took admission in Shaheed SIkh Missionary College, Amritsar and studied music,” says the Padma Shri awardee. He used to get a meagre wazifa of `70 those days. After he finished the course he taught music in colleges in Rishikesh and Rajasthan. But realised that he didn’t want to be a teacher and later joined Golden Temple. Then he went on creating his own compositions. It’s on airplanes during long flights mid in the air that he finds it convenient to write. “It’s the maqam in music that brings ‘you’ to yourself. It’s this continuous quest which keeps the cup full and each time you connect with it, you become closer to this maqam,” he says before beginning his riyaz.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa music
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp