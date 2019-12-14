Home Cities Hyderabad

Preserve bodies till further notice: Telangana High Court on Hyderabad veterinarian rape accused ‘encounter’

The bench adjourned sine die in the PILs filed against Chatanpally ‘encounter’ incident.

The four accused had earlier been killed in an encounter by the Telanaga Police

The four accused had earlier been killed in an encounter by the Telanaga Police.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State government to preserve the bodies of the four accused in the Disha rape and murder case until further notice, as directed by the Supreme Court. The bench adjourned sine die in the PILs filed against Chatanpally ‘encounter’ incident.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy was passing this order in batch PILs filed against the alleged fake encounter of the four accused in the wee hours of December 6 in the fields of Chatanpally at Shadnagar.

On Monday, the bench directed the State government to preserve the bodies of the four accused — Mohammed Arif, C Chennakeshavulu, J Shiva and J Naveen — till Friday, following which the government was asked to move the bodies to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

On Thursday, as the Supreme Court ordered judicial enquiry and stayed proceedings before the Telangana High Court on the encounter incident, the bench directed the State advocate general BS Prasad to get certified copy of the apex court order for clarification on the preservation of bodies.

When the matter came up for hearing on Friday, the bench, after perusing the contents of the Supreme Court order copy submitted by the AG, said that there was no need of any clarification on the issue since the apex court had clearly said in its order that the bodies preserved as per the orders of the High Court shall continue until further orders by the SC. The bench then adjourned the case sine die.

