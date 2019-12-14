SCR supplies Fog PASS devices to Secunderabad division

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) has supplied around 250 Fog PASS devices each to Secunderabad and Vijayawada divisions. Fog PASS is a GPS-based hand-held and portable device which alerts the crew about upcoming landmarks during foggy weather through audio and visual indication.

These devices are kept at the crew booking points in both the divisions and are issued to the loco pilot while signing in for duty. The same will be returned by the loco pilot while signing off of duty.