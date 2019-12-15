Home Cities Hyderabad

Four held for killing watchman, sexually assaulting his wife in Hyderabad

According to police, on December 7, the victim's colleague had lodged a complaint with police stating that the accused persons had disputes with the victim over the latter’s land.

Published: 15th December 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar addressing during a press meet on Bowenpally watchman murder case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after a 48-year-old watchman, Sangarappa, succumbed to burns after a businessman set him ablaze by pouring petrol at Bowenpally, the city police, in a joint operation with the task force, have arrested four accused persons involved in the murder of the watchman and also the sexually assault of his wife.

The arrested persons have been identified as Thumukunta Madhava Reddy, 55, a real estate business and a resident of New Bowenpally, Samala Madhava Reddy, 49, a business man and a resident of Shiva Enclave, Jakkula Surender Reddy, 50, a businessman and a resident of Pet Basheerabad and Dami Naresh Singh, 27, a car driver and a resident of Pet Basheerabad.

According to information, Sangarappa and another Parsa Srinivas have been working as watchmen on plots numbered 103 to 106 and 111 to 114 at Shiva Enclave in Bowenpally, belonging to a person named Prakash Reddy. Sangarappa and his family lived on the same plot in a small house.

According to police, on December 7, Parsa Srinivas had lodged a complaint with police stating that Madhava Reddy and the other accused persons had disputes with Prakash over latter’s land and has threatened to kill him and Sangarappa as they are both watchmen of the said land.

Due to previous grudge, while the complainant and Sangarappa were sleeping in their houses on the plot, Thumkunta Madhava Reddy came there and as soon as the watchman opened the door, Madhava Reddy immediately poured petrol on both of them with an intention to set them ablaze. However, Srinivas escaped from the scene. But, Sangarappa could not escape and was set ablaze. Based on plaint, police have registered cases. The arrested were produced before the court for judicial remand.

