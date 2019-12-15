Home Cities Hyderabad

PIL filed in High Court to protect Hyderabad's Balkapur nala

The petitioner has sought directions from the High Court to the authorities for removal of illegal structures and to register criminal cases against encroachers.

Published: 15th December 2019 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Balkapur Nala

Balkapur Nala (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Telangana High Court seeking protection for Balkapur nala land from illegal occupiers. The said nala which is more than 100 years old passes through lands covering various survey numbers in Puppalaguda at Gandipet, Ranga Reddy district.

The petitioner sought court directions to the authorities concerned for removal of illegal constructions and to register criminal cases against the encroachers, and to fix boundaries after conducting survey of the nala. The nala is to regulate flood water coming from Musi river’s catchment area.

Petitioner Mohd Gaffar Khan, resident of Rajendra Nagar in Ranga Reddy district, submitted that during heavy rain in the city and surrounding areas, including Puppalaguda in September and October this year, the rain water flooded and stagnated on the main roads and spread to adjoining areas of Balkapur nala. Some private persons have occupied the nala land and dumped waste within 50 feet of the nala. In fact, the land was occupied due to the inaction of revenue and irrigation officials, he alleged.

ALSO READ| Telangana HC takes up PIL on civic problems in Hyderabad

According to the petitioner, as several high rise buildings and IT corridor have come up in Puppalaguda and its surrounding areas, there is every possibility of flooding of the areas and it is the duty of the authorities concerned to protect it from land grabbers. The officials have to take immediate visionary measures to protect the nala in the interest of the society, he said.

Principal secretaries to revenue, roads and buildings, irrigation, Ranga Reddy district collector and other authorities and individuals concerned are named as the respondents. The matter will come up for hearing on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court Balkapur nala Balkapur nala encroachment musi river
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp