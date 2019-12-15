PIL filed in High Court to protect Hyderabad's Balkapur nala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Telangana High Court seeking protection for Balkapur nala land from illegal occupiers. The said nala which is more than 100 years old passes through lands covering various survey numbers in Puppalaguda at Gandipet, Ranga Reddy district.

The petitioner sought court directions to the authorities concerned for removal of illegal constructions and to register criminal cases against the encroachers, and to fix boundaries after conducting survey of the nala. The nala is to regulate flood water coming from Musi river’s catchment area.

Petitioner Mohd Gaffar Khan, resident of Rajendra Nagar in Ranga Reddy district, submitted that during heavy rain in the city and surrounding areas, including Puppalaguda in September and October this year, the rain water flooded and stagnated on the main roads and spread to adjoining areas of Balkapur nala. Some private persons have occupied the nala land and dumped waste within 50 feet of the nala. In fact, the land was occupied due to the inaction of revenue and irrigation officials, he alleged.

According to the petitioner, as several high rise buildings and IT corridor have come up in Puppalaguda and its surrounding areas, there is every possibility of flooding of the areas and it is the duty of the authorities concerned to protect it from land grabbers. The officials have to take immediate visionary measures to protect the nala in the interest of the society, he said.

Principal secretaries to revenue, roads and buildings, irrigation, Ranga Reddy district collector and other authorities and individuals concerned are named as the respondents. The matter will come up for hearing on Monday.