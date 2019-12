By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) conducted a Miyawaki plantation drive at its old nursery on Saturday. In the drive, over 4,000 saplings will be planted in the UoH campus in coordination with a private company using this method.

This plantation method developed by Japanese botanist and plant ecology expert, Akira Miyawaki allows to build dense native forests. The approach ensures that plant growth is 10 times faster and the canopy is 30 times more denser than usual.