‘Cryptographers’ skillset must be improved: Satheesh Reddy

HYDERABAD: Indicating the shortcomings of the education sector in cryptography, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman G Satheesh Reddy emphasised the need for developing the skillset of cryptographers so that they could come up with numerous algorithms.

Speaking at the International Conference on Cryptography, Reddy said, “People from Mathematics and Statistics background need to develop their skillset, so that they can generate a number of algorithms.”

He said that when cryptographers could not crack certain systems, the need for ‘grading’ would arise. “If you cannot crack the system, you will need to grade the systems. In that case, you will need to have lots of algorithms, and in turn, institutes producing people who can generate such algorithms,” the DRDO chairman added.

Reddy said it was particularly necessary to amp up the level of algorithms as the world was progressing towards quantum-level algorithms. “Lots of institutes have to produce many experts in this field. We need to introduce such subjects and work on these areas.” Overall, Reddy added that security of the country should not be compromised.

On similar lines, National Technical Research Organisation chairman Satish Chandra Jha recounted the problems the organisation faces in recruiting scientists with pure science backgrounds.Meanwhile, DRDO chairman Satheesh Reddy announced that the defence organisation was working on quantum communication.