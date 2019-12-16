Home Cities Hyderabad

HMDA makes Rs 135 cr on Day 2 of e-auction

43 plots measuring 28,909 square yards sold on Sunday; in two days of e-auctioning, about Rs 290 crore revenue generated from 95 plots

Published: 16th December 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second day of e-auctioning of open plots in Phase-II of Uppal Bhagayat Layout, near Nagole Metro Station fetched nearly Rs 135 crore.Forty three plots measuring 28,909 square yards were sold on Sunday. The first day of auctioning on Saturday yielded a revenue of Rs 155 crore from 52 plots.
In two days of e-auctioning, about Rs 290 crore revenue was generated from 95 plots (60,221 square yards) with an average Rs 48,150 per sq.yd.

As against the upset price of Rs 30,000 per square yard for residential plots fixed by HMDA, the highest bid amount per sq yd was e-auctioned at Rs 79,900 while the lowest bid amount per sq yd was e-auctioned at Rs 30,200.Of the 45 plots, 43 plots were auctioned successfully.

In the morning session, about 23 plots (8,288 square yards) were auctioned as against the expected amount of Rs 24.86 crore, HMDA got Rs 51.34 crore. Plot number 127 consisting of 525 sq.yds fetched Rs 79,900 per square yard which is the highest bid for second session.

The second session of auction which went past 10 pm on Sunday saw an e-auction of 20 plots out of 22 plots with an average of 20,621 sq.yds in total. There was a stiff competition for Plot 15 (740 sq.yds) and 68 (917 sq.yds) from 7 pm onwards till 10 pm.

The total revenue for the second session was Rs 83.66 crore as against the expected Rs 78 crore.Tomorrow is the last day of e-auction of remaining plots which are mostly multi-purpose amenities and commercial plots which will go under the hammer.  

HMDA officials told Express that it had issued a notification for e-auction of 124 plots of various sizes.
These include zones for residential, multi-purpose and commercial amenities to an extent of 1,65,524 square yards. Another three plots of Phase-I would also be e-auctioned. These three plots were auctioned in Phase-I but the bidders could not pay the balance amount to HMDA.

Hence their plot registration was cancelled.The upset price per square yard was fixed at Rs 30,000 for residential and multi-purpose amenities and Rs 40,000 for commercial.There are 21 plots below 300 sq.yds, 37 plots between 300 and 500 sq.yds, 13 plots between 500 and 1,000 sq.yds, 32 plots of 1,000 to 2,000 sq,yds and 21 plots above 2,000 sq,yds.

