Inter student goes missing at Uppal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A teenager studying Intermediate first year went missing from Uppal on Sunday. The boy, identified as Shaik Mohd Mubashir, left home saying that he was going to karate class, but did not return home, according to what his parents told the police. Mubashir would frequently tell his parents he was not interested to continue his studies.

On Sunday around 4 am, he packed his bag and left home saying he was going for karate practice. When until evening he did not return, his parents inquired with his friends and at the karate coaching centre. Later in the evening, they lodged a complaint.