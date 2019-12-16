Secunderabad residents clear garbage because SCB won’t

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents from various areas of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) conducted shramdan as they came together to rid the Gough Road of garbage lying on the road since months and clear the path for motorists.

Around 30 residents, led by the civil society organisation Green Sainikpuri, cleared obstacles like fallen tree branches, uprooted trees and a pole. They claimed that they had to remove these themselves as complaints to the SCB and military authorities fell on deaf ears.

CS Chandrashekar of Green Sainikpuri said, “We have been complaining regarding the obstacles on the Gough Road for close to four months. We resorted to every manner of complaint, including tweeting to various officials and government agencies but to no avail. There are many important stretches which don’t even have streetlights. We finally decided to take it upon ourselves to clean the road and remove obstacles. Last time, we even had to fill the potholes on the road ourselves to attract attention of the authorities.”