Tollywood producer held for cheating

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 46-year-old man, named Shaik Basheed, who produced nine films in Tollywood, was arrested by the Hyderabad Task Force sleuths on Sunday for duping a number of people.He took money from them assuring them that they would get high returns on investments.Basheed, who hails from Guntur resides at Road No 7, Banjara Hills.

The accused started a finance company on the name of SBKSSAAS Builders and Developers in Banjara Hills. He also started finance companies at Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Dubai on the name of SBK Groups. He was financing film distributors at Hyderabad as well as in Chennai. He produced nine Telugu films such as Allare Allari, Mental Police, Notuku Potu, Fire among others. He also worked as a co-producer for four Telugu films. In 2014, he starred in a movie Evaduraa Hero. It was released in Telugu and Kannada. Earlier too, 11 cheating cases were registered against Basheed in Hyderabad.