Citizenship Act stir: Students in Hyderabad set to continue protest

HYDERABAD: A day after students of Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) faced police brutality and violence on their campuses, protests erupted in Hyderabad on Monday, as scores of students in the three Central universities raised slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the BJP-led Central government. They also chanted in support of secularism and the students of JMI and AMU.

On Tuesday evening, an all-party protest rally will be held from the Ladies Hostel to the Arts College of Osmania University (OU), and will be joined by students from Central universities and the Telugu University as well. However, the organisation of activities not related to academics on campus remain banned by the OU administration.



At the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), students, who had gathered in large numbers near the university’s main gate on Sunday night as part of their protest, stayed there overnight. On Monday morning, they did not allow faculty to enter the campus for a while. Following this, they boycotted the semester examinations of various courses which were to be held that day.

The university later rescheduled the exams that were to be held on Monday and Tuesday, and said that the rest of the exams will be held as per schedule. Protests continued across the day and in the night as well at MANUU. Members of the MANUU Teachers Association expressed solidarity with the protesting students. The Students Union of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday held a rally that was attended by many students as well as a few faculty members.



As part of the rally, the students marched from the university to Gachibowli stadium, where they, and a few faculty members, spoke against the CAA and criticized the BJP-led Central government for bringing in the Act. They also burnt copies of the CAA. In the evening, a few students gathered at the English and Foreign Languages University campus, in solidarity with the JMI and AMU students, amid the presence of police personnel on campus.

The University of Hyderabad students’ union plan to conduct a torch rally on Tuesday. At the Osmania University and Nizam College, students of various organisations gathered in front of the Arts College to protest.