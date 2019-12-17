Home Cities Hyderabad

Cops seize explosives, three arrested

Cyberabad police on Monday arrested three persons who were illegally supplying explosives to builders and construction firms in the city.

Published: 17th December 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purpose only (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Cyberabad police on Monday arrested three persons who were illegally supplying explosives to builders and construction firms in the city. The prime accused in the case Yata Satish, from Alair in Bhongir district, earlier had a licence to store and supply explosives, but after its expiry, he kept the business going illegally. 

Based on credible information, teams from Dundigal police station and Special Operations Team of Balanagar zone in Cyberabad, intercepted their vehicle. Satish and his good friend A Swamy, a civil contractor ran the operation together. Swamy frequently conducted blasting works at city construction sites.  

As per Swamy’s requirement, Satish procured 1,350 gelatine sticks and 1,200  electrical detonators from a man named Raghupathy who in turn procured the explosives illegally from his contacts at Alair in Bhongir district. The accused were sent to remand on Monday.
 

TAGS
Cyberabad police
India Matters
