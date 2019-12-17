Hyderabad couple accuses cops of sexually harassing them in police station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A couple on Monday levelled serious allegations against the Banjara Hills police stating that the man was forced to sit nude in the presence of his wife in the police station after the couple approached the police to lodge a complaint in connection with a civil dispute case.

A video released by Atluri Suresh and his wife over police harassment went viral on social media on Monday.

According to the video, Suresh, a businessman and his wife said that they went to Banjara Hills police station a few days ago to lodge a complaint against their house owner.

Police refused to lodge a complaint and started abusing Suresh’s wife, say the couple.

Immediately, they called Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and brought the issue to his notice.

The police commissioner had asked them to come to the CP office to lodge a complaint, Suresh said in the video.

“After coming to know that we called the police commissioner, Banjara Hills police started pleading with us to come to the police station and lodge a complaint. Later, we went to police station where they detained me and made me sit naked in the presence of my wife inside the police station and the policemen tried to sexually assault my wife. As she resisted the move, they shifted her to the women’s police station,” Suresh said.

A mild scuffle ensued between Suresh and the police thereafter. A medico-legal case was registered against the couple and they were arrested.

“We were arrested by police on trumped-up charges. Later, we were released on bail,’’ the couple said in the video.

Denying the allegations, West Zone DCP A R Srinivas told newsmen that they did not harass the couple and the latter were making false allegations against the police.

He said that the Jubilee Hills police have registered cases against the couple based on a complaint lodged by their house owner V Ramesh, when they refused to vacate the house even after rental their agreement was over.

Meanwhile, Suresh and his wife came to Banjara Hills police station to lodge a complaint against their house owner. They created nuisance in the police station and also abused the policemen, the DCP said.