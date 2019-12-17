Home Cities Hyderabad

Kupwara to Kashmir on canvas...for a cause

Artist Sireesha Srinivas transforms her memories of the strife-torn state onto her paintings for a special art exhibition in the city 

Published: 17th December 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “I spent a considerable amount of time in the beautiful state of Jammu & Kashmir. Kashmir evoked emotion in me which took shape on canvas. Although I have dabbled in drawing, sketching and painting in my student days, it was the pristine beauty of Kashmir that inspired me to put pen to paper,” says artist Sireesha Srinivas whose works are on display under the title Reminiscences (Kashmir on Canvas) at State Gallery of Art, Kavuri Hills (exhibition ends today.)  The art exhibition is for a cause with the proceeds from the sale of paintings being given to families of the martyrs of J&K Police and to the martyrs of Telangana Police.

Sireesha, who hails from Hyderabad and had done her  Masters in the city, moved to Kashmir with her husband Dr. B Srinivas, IPS, Addl. DG (Intelligence) in Jammu and Kashmir. She had put up her first solo exhibition in the Hungarian International Cultural Centre in New Delhi in March 2017 and since then she has participated in a dozen art exhibitions at Jaipur, Jammu, Amritsar, Goa and Delhi. More than 25 artworks of Sireesha have found a place of pride in IFFCO, New Delhi, KRIFCO, Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport, Srinagar, Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre at Srinagar and a few corporate houses in Hyderabad and New Delhi.

“While acrylic and oil paintings on landscapes are what I love, I also do portraits, still pictures and pencil sketches. My favourite one, however,  is the landscape where I drew a shepherd with his herd. It captures the vibrancy of the Paradise on Earth,” she adds. The Saffron flowers, the shepherds, women, seasonal changes and snow peaks area among the prime characters in her paintings.

Ram Kumar Jayam, CEO, Backflipt purchased 19 portraits for 3 lakhs rupees, he is going to donate these paintings to Maha Vidya Peetam Temple, Dundigal.

