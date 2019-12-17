Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Love me as much as you loved Mayuri’

We are receiving fantastic response and I am sure the people will love me as much as they loved me in Mayuri.

By Ankita Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mayuri actress and famous dancer Sudha Chandran made her way back to Telugu entertainment industry after 35 years with the serial ‘No. 1 Kodalu’ on Zee Telugu. Looking gorgeous in a pink saree and silver jewellery, she shares tidbits about her life and work.

Welcome back! What made you choose the comeback to Telugu?
(Smiles) Thank you so much. See, you should always choose something powerful for your comebacks. The plot of the serial with such a bumper character made me choose this.

What is the story about?
The plot of the story revolves around an educated woman, living in a village with her husband and three children. She puts all her all efforts to take care of her family, but one day, she decides to move out of the village to fulfil her dream. The basic theme is that education is must for everyone, and my character is a woman of today who dreams, who dares to dream and converts those dreams into reality.

How has the response been so far?
We just went live in Facebook and people are watching No. 1 Kodalu. We are receiving fantastic response and I am sure the people will love me as much as they loved me in Mayuri.

Why such a long gap of 35 years? Did you miss acting?
No idea! I keep asking myself this question in vain. I have always been in acting and I never left it.

Do you still practise dance or perform in shows?
Oh yes! I still practise dance and perform stage shows.

Have you ever thought of doing any chat shows about something as inspiring as your life to reach out to your audience?
Oh Yes! I am planning to do something on YouTube. It will be on the lines of ‘Sudha Chandran Talks’.

You have done Solvathelam Unmai in Tamil. Have you planned to do something similar to that?
No, Solvathelam Unmai came in Zee Tamil and it did very well. It used to deal with people’s problems and I have done Season 1. But what I am doing now is on lines of being a common man.

