Lukewarm response to Layout Regularisation Scheme melas

Published: 17th December 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite sending alerts at regular intervals, there was lukewarm response from  the applicants to regularise their unauthorised plots under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) in the GHMC limits. There are still 20,000 pending LRS applications till date. The last day to regularise the pending LRS applications is December 31 and there will be no further extension after the deadline.

Following instructions from the State government to dispose all the pending applications before the deadline, the GHMC has conducted LRS melas. GHMC officials admitted that despite making serious efforts and holding LRS melas, the plot owners whose LRS applications have been pending for the last few years were not keen on getting them regularised due to various reasons.

The reasons cited by them were that many applicants were not in a position to pay the compounding fees, some were not able to submit the required documents from departments like revenue, irrigation, which are mandatory. In many cases it was found  that the actual owner in whose name the LRS application was registered sold his plots to other persons. The persons who purchased such plots were not aware whether the LRS is regularised or not, the officials said.

Though the GHMC was regularly sending messages to LRS applicants but the response was lukewarm.
Of the 29,617 pending applications, about 9,100 application were found to be ineligible as they were found to be government lands,  endowment or WAQF land or falling under Urban Land Ceiling (ULC), Full Tank Level  (FTL) or in the buffer zone and about 294 are repeat files, open space zones and some against the master plan.

