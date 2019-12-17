Home Cities Hyderabad

Of bleeding hearts and brushstrokes

Manohar Chiluveru’s art exhibition ‘Amour– Paix – ÉquilIbre’ is a narrative in paintings and sculptures as the artworks interpret an artist’s perception of agony.

Published: 17th December 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heart, they say, is made of various walls. The fire in it moulds several of its shapes layer by layer, bit by bit, frame by frame. The construction continues till the flesh stops its clock. And it’s not unusual to find this ‘organ of fire’ in different kilns acquiring a form each time it encounters a different mind, a different perception. That’s how when the same is seen from the eye of an artist it takes a different shape and forms a different connotation. Manohar Chiluveru’s artwork explores the surface of the heart through his sculpture.

The scarlet organ is a colony of flora and fauna coexisting in complete undisturbed equilibrium. On the artwork are crafted butterflies, dragonflies, bulls, palm trees, and fish all painted in red, the surface glistens almost in a manner which suggests the universality of their abode, the home: of memories, vignettes, snapshots, broken scenes and more. The artwork is suggestive not just of the bright ones, there are scorpions and bats as well almost from pages penned by Edgar Allan Poe with the bleakness, the devilish taste intact.

The saga of bloodied surfaces continues in another rather chilling sight of a sculpture in medium height created in torn red fabric, of course wrapped around a heart. Its surface is punctured with different syringes; the cloth in its background is torn, burnt, blasted. Is this the artist’s heart? Or everybody else’s? Manohar sighs and shares, “Our hearts are broken. We all need love to revive us. To rekindle the life inside us.” That’s why the series is called ‘Love. Peace. Balance’.

His art exhibition titled ‘Amour– Paix – ÉquilIbre’ ongoing at Alliance Francaise Hyderabad is part of an ongoing work comprising his international travel as a collective to be   a part of which he has invited other artists as well. Manohar is in Rome at present bringing in more stories. He meets different people and documents their perceptions in his artworks. The Warangal-born artist adds, “The world is in pain thanks to several issues. Love is beyond man and woman. The whole planet needs it.” His series is a mix of old and news art works. He is visiting eight cities including Rome, Cairo, Pallini, Venice, Barcelona, Paris, Milan, and Berlin getting more tales for his objets d’art. The artist shares, “It’s my independent project though some government organisations are helping.” He completed his art studies in JNTU and UoH. He has also studied at Chelsea School of Art and Design for a short term curatorial programme. He has started Kriya Art Foundation in Amsterdam developing exchange art programmes. On till December 26.

— Saima Afreen
saima@newindianexpress.com
@Sfreen

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp