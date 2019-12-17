Police prevent woman from committing suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old woman, who contested as a corporator from TDP in Mehdipatnam, attempted suicide by pouring petrol on her upon entering a place of worship on Monday. She was rescued by Humayunagar police and shifted to a hospital nearby for treatment. According to police, Soujanya Kamal, 40, a resident of Vijayanagar colony, was depressed over financial worries and family disputes.

Carrying a petrol bottle, Soujanya entered the place of worship and locked its doors from inside. She poured petrol over herself and set herself ablaze. The locals noticed the fire and rung up fire personnel and police. Police rushed to the place and rescued her by breaking open the main door.

Police said that they had registered a case of attempt to suicide against woman.

Recently, a bank had auctioned her residence located at Vijayanagar colony after she defaulted the a loan payment. Further, disputes cropped up within her family owing to which she was depressed.