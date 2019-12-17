Running and pedalling to save ‘paani’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students and staff of Delhi Public School, Nacharam, took part in a 6.5 km Wheelathon 2019- Run & Cycle to Save Water on Sunday morning. About 2,500 participants from all walks of life and age groups to promote “Saving of Water”. Wheelathon, a cycling and marathon event, is an alumni student led initiative flagged off by Divyacharan Rao, Dy. Commissioner of Police, Md. Tajuddin Ahmed Addl. DCP Traffic, Dinakar Babu Vice Chairman and Managing Director SATS, Jaahnavi Mountaineer; motivational speaker, M. Komaraiah Chairman, S. Sunitha Rao, Principal, Vice Principal, Nandita Sunkara of Delhi Public School Nacharam.

Wheelathon started with the motto of ‘Safer, Greener, Fitter Hyderabad to promote the culture of cycling to express support to the under privileged sports enthusiasts.The Wheelathon Foundation headed by School Alumni – Yasasvi Malka, has successfully spread awareness about the same through this one of its kind cycling event.

The participants also swayed to Zumba music by Vitamin F3 & Threeory band which enthralled the audience with their music and songs. The program continued with a successful carnival. The food stalls set up by Bring Your Own Bottle energised the participants. As part of Jal Shakti Abhiyaan, the school has initiated a camping to save one litre per head on daily basis leading to a total of 50,000 litres per day from all the students, staff and their family members.