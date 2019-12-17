Home Cities Hyderabad

Stop using kids in Citizen Amendment Act protests, says rights group

NCPCR says it will take action against people who bring children to these protest rallies, says kids are the worst affected at such political protests.

Students of UoH and MANUU (right) protest against CAA and NRC on their campuses in Hyderabad on Monday |Vinay Madapu

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As protests rage across the country against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has instructed people to not involve children in these protests. NCPCR has said that it will take action against people who bring children to these protest rallies. The child rights body says that children are the worst affected at such political protests. They are mostly used as a propaganda prop and human shield when violence erupts, it says. 

Speaking to Express, Pragna Parande, member of NCPCR, said, “It’s about using children as shields. This would affect their health and mental well-being. We are not opposed to protests, but we condemn using children in political parades and rallies, or even to welcome VIPs. It is nothing but wastage of their time and energy.”

J Srinivas Rao, chairman of the Telangana chapter of the child rights group  (TSCPRC), said, “If children have issues, they should definitely talk about it. Thousands of children can take to the street to talk about their issues, which pertain to their life specifically.

They have that right. It is one of the four rights of a child ­— survival, development, protection and participation. But they cannot be used by adults in the interest of the adult issues. That is the thin line of difference.” He further added, “The enactment of our recommendation has to come in, but still, as an institution we will be sending notices to people.”

Top cop issues caution on rumours
The Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday asked citizens not to get carried away by fake news circulating online about protests in connection with CAA. The CP conducted a meeting with senior officers of city’s security council for East and North zones. More than 400 citizens participated in the three-hour meeting. Kumar said every colony has its own character and their security needs are different. This partnership would make the city safe and secure. The Commissioner asked citizens to show their love for the city by not forwarding rumours on social media. “Show your love for the city of Hyderabad. Don’t forward or spread fake news. Dial 100 for any need,” Anjani Kumar said

