Telangana High Court notices to government on civic issues in Hyderabad

The bench adjourned the matter by four weeks.

Published: 17th December 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the State government for filing counter affidavit in the taken up PIL case on dumping garbage on roads, traffic problems due to encroachments of roads and parking of vehicles haphazardly, Sunday markets and so on which have been causing severe inconvenience to the people particularly those staying in Manikonda and Tolichowki areas in the city. 

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy was dealing with a taken up PIL based on a report published in a daily newspaper highlighting the problems being faced by the people due to dumping of garbage on roads, lack of traffic monitoring by police, parking of auto rickshaws and other vehicles in a haphazard manner, encroachment of roads by street vendors and so on. The bench adjourned the matter by four weeks.

Dealing with another taken up PIL, the bench issued notices to the State to respond to the PIL based on a news item published in a vernacular daily highlighting the deplorable position of a pond near Kukatpally lake for immersing idols and flowers during Ganesh Chaturthi and Bathukamma festivals. 

