What to do in the event of Internet shutdown? Use Firechat, say experts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the increasing number of Internet shutdowns in the country, city-based cyber experts are advocating the use of offline messaging systems, like Firechat, to stay in touch with friends and family. Applications, such as Firechat, use peer-to-peer networks that do not need Internet connectivity for communication. City-based security researcher Srinivas Kodali said, “While there is no way around Internet shutdowns, we can at least do a few things to retain access to communications.

For instance, we can rely on peer to peer networks which do not need internet connectivity to communicate with each other. For that, one has to install an app called Firechat, which uses phone’s Bluetooth and WiFi networks to communicate with other people.”Kodali explained, “Since WiFi only has a range of 200 to 300 m, if the person you want to message is not near you, it cannot be helped. But Firechat transfers the message in an encrypted format to the person next to you, and to the person next to him and so on. This way the message will reach the intended person, but with a slight delay.”

Firechat also has a public channel where the messages one post can be visible to others. “Incase of emergencies, this feature can be used to broadcast messages to a larger audience,” he said. However, Kodali also urged people to be wary of such messages. “Police department and agencies intending to monitor communications may be in a position to read them,” he said.

The only caveat, that Kodali said, is that it only works if a lot of people use it. “Once a critical amount of people download it on their phone, everyone essentially will become a cell tower, and thus could communicate without cell network. India tops the list of countries with the most number of internet shutdowns. In the aftermath of the CAA protests, several places in West Bengal and several northeast States are facing an internet shutdown.