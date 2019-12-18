23-year-old kills self over ‘comment on complexion’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Railway police found the body of a 23-year-old woman on the tracks near Ghatkesar Railway Station on Tuesday. The woman’s husband told the police that his brother had passed a comment on the woman’s complexion and as she was upset over the comment, she had committed suicide.

The woman’s parents, however, allege that their daughter was harassed by her husband, who killed her and dumped her body near the railway tracks.According to the police, the victim, B Sireesha, and Vinay Kumar got married six months ago. Kumar works for a retail chain, while Sireesha was a housewife. On Sunday, the couple had gone to a function at Kumar’s relatives house. At the function, Kumar’s brother made some comments on Sireesha’s complexion. Upset over the comments, she left the place and went home. Kumar followed her home and tried to pacify her.

Sireesha, however, left home, saying that she is going to her parents. A day later, Kumar found that she did not reach her parents home and he lodged a missing complaint at Musheerabad police station.

On Tuesday, the railway police found a woman’s body at Ghatkesar. After the postmortem was conducted, the body was taken to Gandhi Hospital mortuary. The details of the victim were sent to all police stations in the city. Musheerabad police noticed similar features with the missing woman complaint filed by Kumar. They identified the victim as Sireesha and informed Kumar. Police are investigating the case.

Woman’s kin claim husband killed her

While the woman’s husband claims she was upset over the complexion comments, her parents, allege that she was harassed by her husband, who killed her and dumped her body near the railway tracks