Calender captures UoH beauty

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad on Wednesday revealed the pictures contributed by students and faculty on the theme ‘Picturesque Locations on the Campus’ for the 2020 calendar. The pictures of golden sunsets, avenues lined by trees and animals give a glimpse into the flora and fauna of the universityNavanith Krishnan, a student who contributed two photos, said: “I did not have any special acquaintance with a camera or any prior photography experience before I came into the university.

The campus and its rich biodiversity, along with the beautiful student culture, were the reasons behind getting a camera.” He uses a Canon EOS 700D.While one of Navanith’s photos shows a path lined with verdant trees, another one shows a herd of spotted deer caught gazing at the camera in rapt attention.

“The university’s Facebook page displays photos and other submissions from students, which boost their visibility, and thereby their confidence,” added Navanith. Vijayabhaskar Marisetty, a professor at the university, who too contributed to the collection, said: “My photo shows a road with lush green canopy of trees and a pedestrian path with the green carpet of monsoon grass.” - Express Features