Defaulters to lose water connection

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan and Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to crack the whip on defaulters who have not paid their dues by disconnecting their tap connections.

Speaking at a review meeting here on Tuesday, water board MD M Dana Kishore directed the officials to take steps for 100 per cent billing and their collection.For regularisation of unauthorised tap connections under Voluntary Disclosure Scheme (VDS), he asked the deputy general managers to hold special camps in their respective divisions.

Under VDS-2019, about 2,300 applications were received and they are being verified. Once approved, Consumer Account Numbers (CANs) would be generated. The last date for availing the VDS is Feb 21, Dana Kishore said. The board would levy huge fines and register criminal cases against those having illegal tap connections.

On the directions of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao about 45 site engineers have been taken on outsourcing basis through National Academy of Construction (NAC) and were given training, he said.