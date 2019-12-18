More colleges join Citizenship Amendment Act protests

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Protests continued in educational institutions in Hyderabad on Tuesday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the police action against students of Jamia Milia Islamia. Even more institutions expressed their solidarity against the violence perpetrated against the students in the national capital.

The protest in Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) which entered its third day, saw participation from the MANUU teachers and employees association who extended their support to protesting students on the campus. Around 300 teaching and non-teaching staff led a procession to the main gate of the university holding placards against CAA and the violence at Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). Meanwhile, the protests have also hit the university’s schedule, with its semester examinations rescheduled.

At the historic Arts College in Osmania University, hundreds of students from various educational institutions such as Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) and University of Hyderabad (UoH) participated in demonstrations.Later, in the evening on Tuesday, UoH students took out a torch rally protesting against CAA and the proposed nation-wide NRC. Students demanded the rollback of the law immediately.

Students from various other institutions such as NALSAR and Symbiosis Law School also expressed their solidarity against the police action against students in Jamia. A statement by students of the Law school, read: “We, the like minded students of Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad express our solidarity with the students of Jamia Milia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University and Guwahati University. We strongly condemn the excessive use of force by the police and the violation of the fundamental right of dissent, by non-adherence to the procedure established by the law.”

Meanwhile, various Muslim organisations such as Jamiat-e-Islami, Tahreek Muslim Shabban, Mehdwi Quami Front, Majilis Bachao Tehreek came under the banner of a joint-action committee “TS and AP Joint-Action Committee” to register their protests against the CAA and NRC.“Muslims, Dalit, social justice leaders and workers must stand together to fight against such discrimination and get together from different parts of the State to articulate their voices and concerns over CAA and NRC.” The committee is planning a massive rally on December 19 at Masab Tank.

The United Muslim Action Committee also announced that it would conduct a protest meeting at the headquarters of AIMIM, where its party chief Asaduddin Owaisi and other religious scholars and party legislators will address the meeting.

Ganga-jamuna tehzeeb destroyed, says Mujtaba

Padma Shri awardee and writer of Urdu literature Mujtaba Hussain announced that he would be returning his award. Speaking to Express, the octogenarian said, “In my 87 years of existence I never thought I would have to see such a condition of our democracy. The democracy of the country we fought for so hard, and our country’s Ganga-Jamuna tehzeeb is being destroyed.”

Writers, scribes, academics to protest tomorrow

Hyderabad: Writers, academics, journalists and intellectuals will protest against the CAA at Tank Bund on Thursday. They appealed to people to join the nationwide protest to safeguard the “secular and democratic ethos” of the country. In a statement, intellectuals, Prof G Haragopal, poet Devi Priya, Sahitya Akademi Award winner K Siva Reddy, president of Indian Journalists Union K Srinivasa Reddy, former District Judge Mangari Rajendar, former Vice-Chancellor of Telugu University Prof SV Satyanarayana, and senior journalist K Amarnath, demanded the government to repeal CAA. “The Act violates the secular and inclusive vision of the leaders of our freedom movement and founding fathers of our Constitution. It violates the Constitution’s basic structure,” the statement read

Satavahana University students stand in solidarity

Karimnagar: Extending their support to students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and Delhi University, students of Satavahana University staged a protest near the university’s administrative building here on Tuesday. They spoke against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). They spoke against police entering Jamia, calling the act unparliamentary. Students said that CAA is against democracy and may result in several Muslims losing their citizenship. The Act will create a rift among people of different religions, the students added. Students said with the enactment of the Act, the Central government is trying to divert the people’s attention from issues of unemployment and economic slowdown