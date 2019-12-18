Home Cities Hyderabad

More rumble strips soon on Biodiversity flyover

GHMC will also set up signboards, roller barriers on the flyover

The rumble strips that are being laid on the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the accident near the flyover at Biodiversity Complex in Gachibowli where a 40-year-old woman was killed, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has started to implement safety measures to prevent further accidents.

The civic body will complete the implementation of the safety measures, which are based on the recommendations made by a four-member independent experts committee, in around seven days, said GHMC officials. Only after the experts inspect and approve the implemented measures, will the flyover be thrown open to motorists.

On November 23, a speeding car flew off the flyover and plunged to the road below, killing Pasala Naga Venkata Satyaveni and injuring four others grievously, including the Satyaveni’s daughter and the car’s driver, K Krishna Milan Rao.

GHMC’s main objective is to limit the speed of the vehicles to 40 kmph. For this, GHMC’s engineering wing has started laying additional rumble strips at seven to nine places on the flyover to control the speed limit. Rumble strips are a series of raised strips across a road. A vehicle starts to rumble when it passes over these strips, alerting motorists to be careful of potential danger. Presently, rumble strips are only at two places on the flyover.  

The civic body will also erect ‘No Parking’ and ‘40 kmph’ signboards at various spots on the flyover.   
GHMC will also install roller safety barriers on the curved ramp. These barriers, consisting of a series of plastic rollers installed over a distance of  60 metres, will absorb the shock from speeding and high-speed vehicles and convert it into rotational energy.

