Threatening police not new to Atluri Suresh: Cops

Atluri Suresh and his wife had recently released a video alleging that the police harassed them, which went viral on social media.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police have found that Atluri Suresh, who made serious allegations against the Banjara Hills police, had a previous history of ‘blackmailing’ police officials. Police said that Suresh has even blackmailed current DGP Gautam Sawang when he was the Commissioner of Police (CP) of Vijayawada.

“He had also once threatened the sub-inspector of police of Raidurgam station while the personnel was inquiring a missing case. He has also once blackmailed the Gachibowli sub-inspector. He was also booked for illegally occupying an empty plot in Jubilee Hills,” the police said. A case was registered against him in Vijayawada for harassing his mother-in-law to get valuable land as dowry.

