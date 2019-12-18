Home Cities Hyderabad

Two men sentenced to jail in separate rape cases

A 40-year-old man who was accused of raping a nine-year-old girl at LB Nagar in 2017, was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three-and-a-half years.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old man who was accused of raping a nine-year-old girl at LB Nagar in 2017, was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three-and-a-half years.The accused Bodas Venkatesh raped the girl, his neighbour, when she visited his home to watch television.

The victim had lost her mother and was residing with her father and brother at Hayathnagar on the city outskirts. For better care, her father admitted her to a child care home at LB Nagar in July 2017.
After spending two weeks in the home, the girl told the organiser about the rape.The girl informed the organisers that a few weeks before joining the home, she had gone to Bodas Venkatesh’s house to watch television.

Taking advantage of her situation, Venkatesh raped her. However, when she raised an alarm, he fled from the spot. A case under charges of rape and POCSO Act was registered at LB Nagar police station and he was arrested then. Subsequently, a chargesheet was filed at the Metropolitan Sessions Court at LB Nagar.
After completing the trial, the court found Venkatesh guilty and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three-and-a-half years and also imposed a fine of `1,000.

In another case, a 22-year-old youngster and his mother were also convicted on charges of outraging the modesty of an Intermediate student and abusing her mother.The youngster Ramnath alias Sai was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for five years and a fine of `1,000 on charges of outraging the modesty, threatening and under Prevention of SC & ST Atrocities Act and his mother Eshwaramma was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for one year and fined `1,000.

In December 2015, when the victim was waiting for an auto at Gajularamaram, Ramnath came to her, holding her hand and forced her to accept his proposal. He threatened to pour acid on her face and kill her family if she refused the proposal.

