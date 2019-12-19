CAA, NRC stir: 50 people detained outside Hyderabad's Charminar amid protests

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police on Thursday detained around 50 people protesting outside the Charminar over the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"In the entire south zone, rallies and procession in favour of or in opposition won't be allowed. No organization has been given any permission to organize a protest," said Avinash Mohanty, DCP South.

Around 50 people have been detained for protesting outside the Charminar amid ongoing protests against National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), said police. He also advised the people not to believe any rumours that any permission has been granted for a protest or rally by the police department.



"A lot of people were gathered outside Charminar, some of them were cajoled and send back to home and other unrelenting ones were detained," he added.

Earlier in the day, keeping in mind the scheduled protests against the CAA, the Uttar Pradesh administration placed 62 people from across the state under arrest and has urged close to three thousand others not to take part in demonstrations and rallies.

Meanwhile, in states like Karnataka and Delhi preventive measures are being taken to avoid any untoward incidents during the protests.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.