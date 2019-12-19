Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad step-dad gets 7-year jail for abusing 5-year-old

The convict is a labourer from Maharashtra. He married a widow who has a son and a daughter from a previous marriage

Published: 19th December 2019 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Minor Rape

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A man was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment under the POCSO Act for sexually abusing his five-year-old step-daughter. The verdict was given by the First Additional Metropolitan Sessions judge for POCSO. The accused, a 24-year-old man named Hanumanth, was found guilty of forcible touching, kissing, hugging his daughter and for assault. The judgement came in a record time of nine months after the offence in March 2019. 

The convict is a labourer from Maharashtra. He married a widow who has a son and a daughter from a previous marriage. An alcoholic, Hanumanth, began touching his step-daughter inappropriately. 
He also tried to sexually abuse his step-son. The prosecution led by K Pratap Reddy presented the five-year-old girl’s testimony and the mother’s oral evidence as a primary witness. The court lead by Justice Suneetha Kunchala pronounced Hanumanth guilty. 
 

